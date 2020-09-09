Launched in 2002, Ambition Radio was created to cater for a wide spectrum of high quality underground dance music. The reasons behind setting up this kind of station were very simple, many very talented musicians, singers, songwriters and producers were not getting the exposure they deserve and had either been ignored or overlooked by the mainstream media. Ambition Radio offers itself as the perfect platform for showcasing old, new and breaking talent on the UK and international music scenes The front line of the stations music policy is a wide range of inspiring house music, from original funky and soulful house through to deep, tribal, Afro house and broken beat. We also supply the best of 70s 80s & 90s jazz, funk, soul, boogie, electro and rare groove.oldskool rnb.oldskool reagge,oldskool jungle,oldskool house. Ambition Radio hope that listeners to the station will have an enjoyable, even magical experience, journeying through the various musical genres We broadcast nothing but the best for our listeners. We have professional DJs and quality music that is the key to our success which we are aiming to take to another level. There is always room for improvement and we would be grateful for any feedback or suggestions that you may have. The more dedicated listeners that we have, the more it will help us grow. We have a fun and exciting chat room for you to interact with the DJs and also a text number for your shouts and more. Ambition radio is a station with a mission to supply our listeners with the best the underground club scene has to offer. Our DJs do their best to entertain and accommodate our listeners. Enjoy the shows and remember to Keep The Vibe Alive