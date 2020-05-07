X

altras money transfer for iOS

By altras international ( uk ) Free

By altras international ( uk )

Why use Altras for Money Transfer

1. The power to send money to your family and friends is in your pocket with Altras Money Transfer App.

2. Send money on-the-go, anytime and Track a money transfer directly from your mobile device.

3. Calculate the cost of you transaction before send.

4. Make instant in-app payments for your convenience.

5. Your money is delivered instantly depending on the opening times of the pay-out agents.

6. You can make payment in GBP and EUR.

7. Available 24/7, Industry-leading payment security.

With Altras Money transfer App, you have everything you need to send money quickly and easily.

Altras money transfer is Committed to the highest level of professionalism and ethical standard.

version 2.0.0

Release May 7, 2020
Date Added May 7, 2020
Version 2.0.0

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
