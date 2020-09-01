This app empowers employees, leaders and organizations to engage in work-related experiences in a simple, elegant and mobile-first way. It offers an alternative hr (alt.hr) experience to classic HR work that is usually full of bureaucratic processes.

This app offers:

Onboarding module: We believe really exciting conversations begin after employees accept the offer. Use alt.hr to tell your unique organizational story that brings out your culture, way of work and employer brand.

Expenses module: Step into our digital hr world and submit expenses within seconds from your mobile phone. You don't have to worry about losing receipts anymore or dread spending those 2-3 hours every few months to clear your expense backlog.

Leaves module: Applying for leave doesnt have to be troublesome. This module is designed to allow leave applications on-the-go, right after youve decided on your vacation plans

Case Management module: Work environment and facilities belong to all of us. With this module, you will be able to report cases/incidents or even submit queries and get replies directly from PICs.

This is just the beginning. Stay tuned for more exciting experiences to be delivered through your mobile phone.