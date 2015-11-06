X

alpha-read is a unique one on one app. The discovery that letters have sounds that combine to make words is very exciting for the young child. alpha-read systematically guides a parent or teacher to facilitate this discovery with a preschool, kindergarten or early grade child. Sitting alongside the child, the adult helper systematically introduces a new letter sound and then encourages the young student to integrate new as well as learned sounds into words.This is accomplished through Learn, Review and Mat:- Learn: This is where a new sound is introduced.- Review: This is where new and previously learned sounds are reviewed.- Mat: This is where learnings are integrated.The alpha-read app:- teaches letter sounds using key objects- shows how sounds make words (after only two sounds are learned)- prevents reading reversals through the use of the green stripe on a Readers Mat- demonstrates how q always is followed by u- differentiates between consonant and vowel sounds by color coding- includes Pointers and step by step guidance for adult helpers to facilitate successful home use- requires only a few minutes a day- makes learning fun for both child and adult learning partneralpha-read has a long history of success. It was introduced in 1982 as a small Learning Kit consisting of 26 cards (each with a picture of a key object to remind the child of the most useful sound for that letter), a Readers Mat with a green stripe to show the starting point for spelling and reading and an instruction pamphlet. Now the original alpha-read Learning Kit has been adapted to the app format.After more than 30 years of proven success, alpha-read continues to provide the foundation for the development of reading and spelling skills!

