alpha.b Institut Linguistique for iOS

Developer's Description

alpha.b, the language school situated in the heart of Nice.

A large choice of courses (Continuous, Intensive, Business, Family etc.) , different types of accommodation (host family, Shared Student flat, residences etc.) and leisure activities which helps to become more familiar with the French life, make new friends and enjoy a further way of learning the French language are waiting for you.

With the alpha.b App you have the possibility to get wherever you are and by doing only one click a lot of practical and useful information about your stay at our language school.

You would like to know exactly at what time and in which room your course will take place? Have a look on your class schedule.

Cant remember the contact details and the address of your accommodation? Have a look at this whenever you need.

These and a lot more information are available for you at any time.

Dont wait any longer and get for free the alpha.b App, practical and simple to use.

Release September 9, 2020
Date Added September 9, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
