Choose the smart and safe way through the city!

We offer you the most comfortable and flexible ride around the city by grouping you with other passengers travelling in a similar direction.

Download the app, register and take a ride with us!

allygator shuttle runs on your schedule offering you a flexible and sustainable way around the city.

Our service costs 5 cts per km per passenger, and you can either pay with cash or by credit card.

With our visionary and sustainable on-demand mobility service, we open up new possibilities for a better future.