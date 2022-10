alltonight is a starkly simple global LIVE app.It allows you to make LIVE ratings on clubs, bars or parties and catch a bonus - all free and without registration!*Where is the best atmosphere?*How crowded are the locations?*Are there more girls or boys?Already out?-Find and rate locations in your area and catch a bonus at Top-Locations by taking their challenges-Invite your friends to join by posting your location on facebook, twitter or by emailStill at home?-alltonight knows where the party goes off and whether the entrance fee is worth it-Use our search filters to find the best location for your party nightalltonight and you know where to go!