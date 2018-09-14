X

#allredallequal for Android

By TAG Heuer, branch of LVMH Swiss Manufactures SA Free

As the official timekeeper of Manchester United, TAG Heuer has created a custom dial for fans to show support to the All Red All Equal campaign.

TAG Heuer Connected makes every moment of your day exceptional. Pioneering technology meets decades of Swiss watchmaking craft, to create a watch that transforms time. Combine your TAG Heuer Connected watch with this app and realise its full potential.

