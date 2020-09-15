1. Remotely control the Allocacoc smart home series products at home anytime and anywhere. Adjust the brightness and switch of the LightCube |SmartHome|; PowerCube | SmartHome | on and off; set PowerCube |SmartTimer | timing function; WaterCooker | SmartHome| switch on or off, temperature adjustment, etc.

2. Set various scenarios, such as getting home, leaving home, getting up, resting, etc. Simple one-click control of all Allocacoc SmartHome products.

3. Share your settings with family and friends with one click, eliminating the time they spend on setting everything up.

4. Receive software notifications the first time you plug the devices in to learn how to use these smart devices in your home.