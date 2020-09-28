Alleno app helps users find stores, offers, and services nearby.

Users can receive real-time notifications on best available deals in your location. If you are new to Fargo and Moorhead, download the alleno App and get sync with events and activities nearby.

Leave sincere reviews about the services you just received from a particular store or services on the app to make others benefit from your recommendations.

Key features

* Get access to all reviews and leave feedback based on your experience

* Add listing to your favorite to keep inform

* Search for things to-do and services nearby

* Send message to business owners

* Find Discount deals and set appointments for services nearby