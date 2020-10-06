Sign in to add and modify your software
All physics formula
This is an App created to aid High-School students with their Physics questions and problems.
It is designed to give all the possible answers, as quickly as possible.
This helps any student check their answer easily.
Use this useful Physics Formulas Formula app as your education tool, utility, tutorial, book, a reference guide for syllabus and explore study course material, aptitude tests & project work. Physics Formulas is part of engineering education courses and information technology degree programs of various universities.
app contain 5 topics are
1.physics formula
2.physics calculation
3.Dictionary
4.physics MCQ test
5.physics Symbols
- physics formula Features have this app,described below:
All Physics formula and equations is summarized in one app.
- Mechanics
- Electricity
- Thermal physics
- Periodic motion
- Optics
- Atomic physics
- Constants
- Kinematics
- Dynamics
- Momentum and Energy
- Waves
- Fluid Mechanics and Thermal Physics
- Electricity and Magnetism
- Atomic and Nuclear Physics
- Quantum Mechanics and Nuclear Physics
- Trigonometry and Geometry
- Graphing Calculator Window Format
- Newtonian Mechanics
- Physics calculation topics are covers following calculation :
Pressure Calculator
RMS Value Calculator
Voltage-Current-Resistance-Power Calculator
Ohm's Law Calculator
PI Attenuator Calculator
Capacitance-Frequency-Inductance Calculator
Mass Length Calculator
Wheatstone Bridge Calculator
Resistance-Frequency-Capacitance Calculator
Temperature Calculator
Wire Parameter Calculator
Standard Resistor Closest Value Calculator
Periodic Table Calculator
Speed-Distance-Time Calculator
PCB Circuit Trace Width Calculator
Refrigeration Calculator
Spectra Library Calculator
Resistance Color Code Value Calculator
L-C Resonance Calculator
TEE Attenuator Calculator
Frequency and Wavelength Calculator
Voltage Drop Calculator
Parallel Resistor Calculator
Centripetal Acceleration Calculators Calculator
Hooke's Law Calculator
Static Friction Calculators
Kinetic Friction Calculators
Torque Calculators
Pressure Calculators
Specific Heat and Density Calculator
Molecular Weight Calculator
Spring Potential Energy Calculator
Lensmaker Equation Calculator
Thermal Expansion Calculator
Simple Machine Calculator
- Physics Dictionary offline contains over 3,000 Physics terminology covering all commonly encountered physics terms and concepts, as well as terms. Best app to find your definition this application is ideal for physics students .
- Physics MCQs with Answer and Explanations
physics MCQs app provides you the collection of chapterwise mcqs with answers, which are very useful for anyone who wants to prepare for the NEET exams and you can prepare on the go!
- Physics Formula Symbols
we have includes all symbols related to physics topics.
also, Symbols have always been an integral part of man's life. We have symbols in every walk of life; some are obvious, others not even though in every day use.
Please download and share this app with your Friends, Family and Colleagues. If you like this app then please let us know youve rated this app. Your rating means like a world to us.