alien game : aliens shoote challenge force nice game for heros you can challenge your se real action fighting game where you fight vs bad alien invasion plan to be ben the hero

also known as earth protector inside an epic super heroes 2d street fighting.

*Features*

10 Games Series Features:

- Incredible 3D graphics You'll think they're real fights!

- More than 8 superheroes are waiting for fight!

- Differents xenodrome scenarios to fight.

- Quick Fight Mode For skilled fighters & alien fights for children, adults and kids toys!

- HD Sound You'll see what effects!

- Incredible combos. You'll be the best in this fighting game!

Download Now & Enjoy The force!

alien invasion plan to be ben the hero kid also known as earth protector inside an epic 2d platformer.

Prove your skills in this action-packed aliens war star and use the heatblast cannon shoot or up speed using xlr8 velocity potion to cross obstacles and hard defeat alien enemies as humansaur power of the ten protector!