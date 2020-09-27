AL SULAIMAN JEWELLERS, member of AL SULAIMAN HOLDINGS opened our first outlet at Al Sadd Street in Almana Centre in the month of December of 1993. AL SULAIMAN JEWELLERS is a venerable retailer catering to its clients in the style that suits them best: low-key and exquisite. Our major activity is retailing in gold jewelry, diamond studded jewelry, diamond studded exclusive watches, large size gem stones and pearls etc. with an emphasis on quality and exclusivity with a very loyal, dedicated and trusted staff of more than 120 persons to cater to every requirement of the customer. Within a short span of time we established our name as Jewellers with exclusive designs of Gold Jewelry in 21 carat and 18 carat jewelry and have a loyal following with the elite and sundry of Qatar. With our Al Sadd branch we could satisfy the local and Arab community. This led to acquiring of shop in December 1994, to open a new branch at Doha Souq at Al Ahmed Street at the center of busy shopping area to exclusively cater to varied tastes of the large Asian expatriate community. The branch was shifted to Souq Saud in the gold souq area as Doha Souq was demolished for new development. We found a good market for our Diamond jewelry as well. Hence we added a Diamond Division to our existing shop at Al Sadd in December 1999 where we also sell Diamond Watches, Pearls, loose and mounted precious stones & semi- precious stones. We take great pride in our Diamond division where we sell quality Diamond jewelry designed by our in-house designers and manufactured by our expert craftsmen in our own factory. Our customers are assured of exclusivity in the designs and can proudly say that none of our designs are repeated ever. We also manufacture jewelry for discerning clients who provide their own jewelry designs. With a foresight on expansion and always on the lookout for more avenues to sell our products, we subsequently opened new branches at Doha International Airport Duty Free Shop, old Gold Souq and Hyatt Plaza Mall, Al Rayyan and a second Shop at the Doha International Airport, Premium Terminal, followed by branches at Souq Najada and Al Mansoura area. SAFARI MALL is our 14th branch in Qatar and shortly we will be opening our 15th branch in Al-Khor with firm plans of opening exclusive Diamond and precious gems jewelry boutiques in upcoming prestigious malls in Doha to further consolidate our market share in Qatar. In the year 2010 we formed a new company under the name of GOLDIAM Jewels to participate in all the major exhibitions worldwide with an independent professional staff to manage it. The latest show attended by Goldiam was The Las Vegas Show (U.S.A.) held in June 2011. To maintain the exclusivity of our designs we have our own manufacturing unit in Bahrain, a diamond manufacturing unit in Bombay and a wholesales office in Dubai. Our long-term plan for expansion is having one branch each in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi and a retail branch in Dubai within coming next 5 years. Our additional specialized services includes, such things as resizing rings, watch repair, restringing pearls, cleaning and appraising jewelry. Part of business service is to make custom-made jewelry of high caliber finish. We move and change fairly slowly. Our business is built so much on reputation that we serve the children of the children of clients. We value our relationships and focus on them. says Hemant M. Jhaveri, Managing Director of AL SULAIMAN JEWELLERS. Mr. Hemant M. Jhaveris family is involved in the Jewellery Trade for the last 200 years plus in India.