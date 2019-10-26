X

airmon for iOS

Increasing air pollution and pollen allergy!

Would you like to check the air around you using airmon?

Using this APP could measure PM2.5/PM10.

You can check the air quality around your house or neighborhood easily!

APP features

- Without complicated settings,once installed, you can check the air quality around your location right

- Measure both PM2.5 & PM10. Can also be used to measure pollen.

- Application is free

Device features

- Embedded with top class air quality sensor. Measuring at high accuracy.

- Palm size & Light weight design. Convenient to bring it with you to wherever you go.

- Measuring daily air quality easily.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.5.0

General

Release October 26, 2019
Date Added October 26, 2019
Version 2.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

