Increasing air pollution and pollen allergy!
Would you like to check the air around you using airmon?
Using this APP could measure PM2.5/PM10.
You can check the air quality around your house or neighborhood easily!
APP features
- Without complicated settings,once installed, you can check the air quality around your location right
- Measure both PM2.5 & PM10. Can also be used to measure pollen.
- Application is free
Device features
- Embedded with top class air quality sensor. Measuring at high accuracy.
- Palm size & Light weight design. Convenient to bring it with you to wherever you go.
- Measuring daily air quality easily.
