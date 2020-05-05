Join or Sign In

airbnbmag for Android

By Hearst Communications, Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Hearst Communications, Inc.

Airbnb Magazine is a travel lifestyle magazine featuring authentic experiences through the eyes of those who know best, the locals. Whether youre planning or daydreaming your next journey, Airbnb Magazine offers both the familiar and the unexpected through a local lens and captured by top travel writers & photographers of the world. Airbnb Magazine is your passport to feeling at home anywhere! Your next adventure starts here.

Plus, share app content with your favorite social networks. Using a simple two-finger tap, actual images of the content itself are clipped and can be sent directly to Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, or Pinterest, or via email or saved to your photo roll.

Download our free app today! Select the issue you'd like to purchase, or sign up with a subscription and save!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 13.3

General

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 13.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

