"football air soccer game is one of the most addictive football games and soccer for all people, easy to play and they have a great material like air hockey or glow hokey, this game is mixed from air hockey and air soccer football".

air soccer game gets the opportunity to Challenge yourself in 1 player mode and try to defeat your opponent before the time allotted for each match ends, all that you need to remember it is this game is not like any other air hockey games, glow hokey whose games end when scoring a certain number of goals, you can also change the mode of play to challenge your friend in 2 players mode and try to inflict a severe defeat on him, in the last share your score with your friend.

With simple finger shoot game operation, you can learn to shoot the perfect penalty kicks in no time! Detailed finger soccer and button football physics make it look realistic

National teams supported by our air soccer game: United States, England, Nigeria, Belgium, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Argentina, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Bahrain, Tunisia, Turkey, Morocco, Nigeria, Ghana, Colombia, Irak, japan, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, and Lebanon in last we have worked to support all country enjoy!

How to play Air soccer game - football:

to play air soccer game it's like air hockey games, easy to play with four types of play

- Mode Single Player to challenge your self with the most powerful country in football like brazil, Germany, and France .....

- Mode Dual player to challenge your friend and also to have with him

- Mode Tournament to win the World Cup in a very interesting and interesting tournament with very strong teams

- Mode Penalty kicks

Try arcade table soccer that always will be in your pocket and kick the ball with fingers

FEATURES :

1 or 2 player mode.

mode Tournament and Penalty kicks

Smooth and responsive gameplay (based on air hockey) played on all smartphones or tablets.

Real power, time of each team.

Top the soccer goal charts by scoring maximum goals

selectable times from 90 to 480 seconds like an air hockey game.

day, afternoon, and night glow hockey soccer themes to play in one soccer game.

Free funny table football cup simulator to play alone or with friends

Don't forget to leave us a 5-star rating and review to let us know what you think about the Air soccer game.