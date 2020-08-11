In emergency medical services, you depend on requesting information that's not always obvious via dialogue with patients, relatives or bystanders. aidminutes.rescue allows you to overcome language barriers and helps you to treat people in emergency situations with greater safety and speed.

Here is how aidminutes.rescue supports you:

Over 250 situation- and symptom-related questions, tips, instructions and informational dialogues

Over 14,000 audio speech outputs in 18 languages and dialects

An age and sex-specific approach to patients, relatives and bystanders

Summaries of the conversations in SAMPLER format

Mobile phone supported content - all content can be used without restriction even when there is no mobile network

No processing of personal data, no storage of conversation logs. After the end of the assignment, the data is deleted.

Data protection for employees: no tracking, no assignment of devices to specific cases possible

Developed for emergency services:

The structured queries and information in 17 languages have been developed according to the aspects necssary for emergency services. They are sorted and categorized according to technical requirements, such as urgency and frequency, and can thus be found and accessed in a matter of seconds.

Questions about patients and information pertaining to treatment can also be directed to third parties, such as the parents of children. Specific formulations suitable for children, including for age and sex-specific complaints, are integrated.

The app-supported conversation log is recorded anonymously and can be tracked in a SAMPLER overview and in a conversation log for the duration of the assignment in question.

The application is being evaluated in a clinical study (DRKS00016719) at four rescue sites in Lower Saxony.

Languages and dialects currently available:

Arabic (all Arabic dialects)

Bosnian

Croatian

Czech

English

French

Italian

Lithuanian

Pashto

Persian (Dar)

Persian (Frsi)

Polish

Russian

Serbian

Sorani / Central Kurdish

Spanish

Turkish

Thank you to our partners, the University Medical Center Gttingen and the Malteser Hilfsdienst emergency service of Lower Saxony, as well as to all emergency service providers and doctors who have worked with us to develop the content and structure throughout each iteration of the app. All content is geared towards everyday operations and reflects the needs and experiences of those working in the field to include content beyong purely anamnestic questions.

Feedback: We look forward to your feedback and experience reports from work in the field.

The app is provided free of charge. Further information, including options for donation-based support for further development, new languages and software maintenance, can be found on our website www.aidminutes.com

IMPORTANT NOTICE for all users:

aidminutes.rescue (COVID-19) is not a medical device! The app does not create a diagnosis or diagnostic suggestions.

App size and offline capability:

The app already contains all the necessary audio and image files so that all content can be used at any time, even offline or with a poor network connection. Therefore, please make sure that you have enough capacity on your device.

All contents of this app are protected by copyright. Use beyond the provisions of our End User License Agreement (EULA) is not permitted.