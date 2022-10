From a simple task to a complex project, aid2do helps to organize your thoughts.This app was designed for people who want to get the most from their time. Aid2do is composed of 3 tools useful to:Organize - Organize your mind with the activities list. Ideal for project planning. Divide big problems into smaller ones, until you have an activity reachable and doable.Prioritize - With the duties list, activities unattended for longer times become priority. Useful for not letting an activity to end forgotten or to measure the number of days that have passed since the last time it was attended.Remember - A checklist in which you can create verification lists and make sure no task was forgotten.More information in: http://aid2do.rcosio.com