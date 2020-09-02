Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
ai.type is the smartest, most personalized keyboard for smartphones and tablets. With over 50 million users worldwide, we transform the messaging experience.
Support new Emoji 12.1 for 2020
NEW 517 new emojis
New design for all emojis!
Shown for the first time are otter emoji, ringed planet, beverage box, and pinching hand emojis, amongst other
Woman and Man Holding Hands
Women Holding Hands
Men Holding Hands
In total, 23 new gender-neutral emojis have been added to the mix. These include a gender-neutral fire fighter, astronaut, person in wheelchair, judge, and more. With skin-tone support.
To get the new emojis, You must