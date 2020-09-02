ai.type is the smartest, most personalized keyboard for smartphones and tablets. With over 50 million users worldwide, we transform the messaging experience.

Support new Emoji 12.1 for 2020

NEW 517 new emojis

New design for all emojis!

Shown for the first time are otter emoji, ringed planet, beverage box, and pinching hand emojis, amongst other

Woman and Man Holding Hands

Women Holding Hands

Men Holding Hands

In total, 23 new gender-neutral emojis have been added to the mix. These include a gender-neutral fire fighter, astronaut, person in wheelchair, judge, and more. With skin-tone support.

To get the new emojis, You must