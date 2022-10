Developer's Description By Inquisiment

fun photo challenges fostering friendship and curiosityDISCOVER:Play a photo-sharing game that allows you to glimpse lifes everyday objects in a different way.PLAY:Challenge yourself and friends with personalised photo-based brain teasers.CONNECT:Create a personal photo story of your life with a friend and peek into their world beyond social media.------------------------------------------aglimpse: friends is a fun photo-sharing game that lets you break away from everyday life and re-connect with friends in a personal and visually unique way.Play in short bursts over days, weeks or months with someone you love (from a friend who lives far away to your life partner who you see every day) and discover a new way to interact and be part of each other's life.Respond to a challenge by taking a picture of something around you or using a picture from your photo archive. Create a caption, then choose a new challenge to send back to your friend.As you continue these private photo exchange challenges, youll get a glimpse into your friends everyday world, learn more about them, and stay connected.Keep challenging yourself and your friends by completing games and earning newly themed discovery packs. You will never see things in the same way again!