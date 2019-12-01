experience africa through our music.

aftown is the heart and soul of african music.

explore the world of afroOrignated playlists and more.

app features:

- stream unlimited music.

- watch your favourite african music videos.

- easily search for artists, songs, videos or albums.

- create your own playlists.

- background music playback functionality.

- my library - save songs for easy access offline.

- aftown radio

- aftown podcasts

- aftown support center

aftown - the artists you know, the music you love.

Subscription Details

Auto-renewable subscriptions

1 month (Bronze - $1.99), 3 months (Silver - $4.99), 6 months (Gold - $8.99) and 1 year (Platinum - $15.99) duration.

Any subscription option will give you unlimited African music access for the subscription duration

Payment will be charged to iTunes account at confirmation of purchase

Your subscription will automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours prior to the end of the current period.

Your account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

Your subscriptions can be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the users Account Settings after purchase.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during the active subscription period

Any unused portion of the free Trial will lapse once you purchase any subscription.

Privacy Policy - https://aftown.com/privacy_policy

Terms of Use - https://aftown.com/terms_of_service