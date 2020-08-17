Join or Sign In

afrostickers:cool stickers for black guys for Android

By star lab Free

Developer's Description

Need Stickers for WhatsAp? Yes!, We have the collection of the best memoji black people sticker and memojis 3d sticker Packs for WhatsAp.

Are you a fan of Emojis WAStickerApps? Do you like Big Emojis? we bring you the best memoji stickers for WhatsAp. A great collection of memojis in 3D.

If you like to send funny emoji stickers to your friends, you will love our Romantic Stickers

- Black emojis for whatsap

- African people Stickers

- Black people memoji stickers free

Sticker character whatsapp Memoji Apple from iOS, 22 sticker packs, 550+ stickers added with different themes.

Use this WAStickerApps Memoji Black People Stickers app and Add New Stickers pack of:

- Memoji black Android Stickers

How to use:

- Download and open this app.

- Tap on 'ADD TO WHATSAPP'.

- Confirm your action.

- Open WhatsApp and go to a chat.

- Tap on the Emoji icon.

- You will see a new sticker icon at the bottom and can now use this sticker pack.

We offer you amazing Memoji Black People Stickers for WhatsApp so you can choose the one you like best.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.0

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
