X

africUs - Fun Facts & Quotes for iOS

By NJ VAUGHN MEDIA Free

Developer's Description

By NJ VAUGHN MEDIA

Did you know? Sudan has more pyramids than any other country on earth - even more than Egypt (Kemet).

This app is a fun and easy way for people of all ages to learn facts about African & American history, culture and global contributions. This app contains hundreds of facts and famous quotes.

We are building a community where people of all ages can enjoy learning about African history, culture and global contributions.

Download our app which contains hundreds of facts and famous quotes. Users are encourage to submit interesting facts within our app. Remember, we are Africa and Africa is us.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.6.1

General

Release February 1, 2020
Date Added February 1, 2020
Version 1.6.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Watch the most talked about TV programs and films from the around the world.
iOS
Netflix

Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

Free
Be entertained with a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and Thailand.
iOS
Rakuten Viki: TV Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV

Free
Watch and record live TV from top broadcast & cable networks such as ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, FX & more.
iOS
YouTube TV

OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Free
Watch the most recent and popular Korean dramas, movies, and a variety of programs.
iOS
OnDemandKorea: Watch Korean TV

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping