Welcome to your fridge-in-your-pocket!
Introducing afoodible, a one-stop-shop application helping you reduce the amount of food you waste at home. We all tend to forget the amount of food we have at home until its too late, well not anymore! With afoodible you can easily upload, track and share the food you buy whilst generating recipes based on the contents of your fridge. Join us in trying to reduce the tonnes of food we needlessly throw away each year as we help you to waste less and save more!
Easily add items to your
fridge with our barcode scanner, receipt scanner or voice activation
Keep on top of expiry dates
Generate recipes based on
expiring food
Create multiple fridges to share food within your afoodible network
Track and analyse your food waste progress
Reduce your overall environmental impact and save money!
Understand how much youre wasting and how you can change your shopping habits to waste less and save more
today with afoodible!
