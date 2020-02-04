Welcome to your fridge-in-your-pocket!

Introducing afoodible, a one-stop-shop application helping you reduce the amount of food you waste at home. We all tend to forget the amount of food we have at home until its too late, well not anymore! With afoodible you can easily upload, track and share the food you buy whilst generating recipes based on the contents of your fridge. Join us in trying to reduce the tonnes of food we needlessly throw away each year as we help you to waste less and save more!

Easily add items to your

fridge with our barcode scanner, receipt scanner or voice activation

Keep on top of expiry dates

Generate recipes based on

expiring food

Create multiple fridges to share food within your afoodible network

Track and analyse your food waste progress

Reduce your overall environmental impact and save money!

Understand how much youre wasting and how you can change your shopping habits to waste less and save more

today with afoodible!