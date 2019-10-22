aff44 app is created for the publishers of aff44 affiliate network. With its help, you'll be able to check your stats in a fast and esay way, you'll learn which campaigns convert the best and you'll be able to keep up with all the latest news. Thanks to the push notifications you won't miss any important updates and you'll be able to track your daily earnings to better plan your promotional activities.

Your personalized assistent will suggest the campaigns that best suit you, will keep you up to date regarding ongoing contests and track your progress of your goals. What is more, you'll be also able to check your estimated earnings for the month.

Our app will allow you to contact your account manager in a fast and convenient way.

Install the aff44 app:

Gain easy and convenient access to your stats and check your estimated earnings for the month.

Track campaigns' EPCs and promote the best of them.

Receive personalized tips from your assistant.

Keep up to date with the latest news and check your results whenever you are with our PUSH notifications.