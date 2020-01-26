Tempo is a game everyone know the concept of it, it's a famous game on the store, now you can get it, work it and you will get lot nfinite procedurally generated vertical labyrinth. Seeking for adventure you get into a tomb where you find a strange mask. You put it on and suddenly realize that you can now climb walls - easily and promptly. And that's when all the fun begins.

You'll face a variety of traps, enemies, game mechanics and power-ups. And as far as time doesn't wait, get a grip and up you go!