Se puede vencer el juego hasta el final? Solo los otakus reales pueden!

Crees que sabes todo sobre el anime y el manga? Pon a prueba tus conocimientos con este divertido, emocionante y desafiante juego de preguntas y respuestas de anime! Ya sea que hayas visto solo algunos animes o seas un otaku acrrimo, este cuestionario es para ti!

Se puede vencer el juego hasta el final? Solo los otakus verdaderos pueden!

#deviner les acteurs Hollywood

#guess the Hollywood actor actress quiz

#guess the actor

#guess the hollwood actress

#guess the actor

#quiz game

#hollywood actor

#Actor quiz

#Actress quiz

#Guess the Actor

#Hollywood Game

#Guess the Celeb Quiz

#Guess the Celebrity

#Quiz game

#Actress game

#Guess Hollywood Actor Trivia

#Guess the Popular Actor

#Johnny Depp

#Al Pacino

#Robert De Niro

#Kevin Spacey

# Denzel Washington

#Brad Pitt

#Angelina Jolie

#Tom Cruise

#Kate Winslet

#Keanu Reeves

#Keira Knightley

#Vin Diesel

#Scarlett Johansson

#Robert Downey Jr.

#Sandra Bullock

#Meg Ryan

#Megan Fox

#Nicole Kidman

Do you think u know alot about actors ???

Try "guess the hollywood actor" and test your knowledge about your stars.

Do not miss to try this fun game, have the opportunity to test your limits