X

adirectbiz for iOS

By Infinite Monkeys Free

Developer's Description

By Infinite Monkeys
Are you fed up going through countless directories which seem to get smaller every day? well look no further adirect.biz is the answer for you, all the shops and trades have been hand picked by myself personally to give you the best service possible.Or if your on a long journey,and want something to read or watch no problem, there are the best videos from Youtube, local news,podcast and blogs, plenty to keep you occupied throughout your journey.All this is just a download away, why make it hard for yourself when it can be all there at your fingertips.Check out the App adirect.biz today its Awesome!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10

user interface updates

General

Release June 18, 2016
Date Added July 13, 2015
Version 10

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Compatible with: iphone4, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini4g

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping