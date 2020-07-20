Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

add face in video for Android

By Maximiliano Apps Free

Developer's Description

By Maximiliano Apps

Add Face To Video - Funny Face Video Maker app allow users to change anyone faces into a video clip with a selection of faces part from a body. Face changer lets you easily change your face into a funny video clip and share it with all friends to make fun.it simple to swap your face into a video clip. Face Editor application has the best collection of funny videos in which you just need to set your image with one touch and make fun anytime to laugh anyone.

Add face To video is one of the best application to change face in video. You can make video with your own face. It seems too funny na? yes you will really excite to do this. Swap faces between friends and with your favorite characters. set face into amazing funny video and make more laugh with anyone.

App features

Funny Face Changer Video Maker

Change your face into a funny video clip

Funny video collection

Make some more laugh with friends

Simple way to make a funny video

Share with one tap

Simple UI to use app

Easy way to make fun with faces

You can change your appearance with fashionable hat, hot hair styles, stylish sun glasses, beautiful mouth to get the look of model and celebrities. All you need to do is select photo from gallery or take a photo from camera of Face Video Editor app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release July 20, 2020
Date Added July 20, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now