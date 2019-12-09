X

You want to do sports, but you dont know where, with whom and how to coordinate sports with your fast-paced day-to-day life? Youre new in town and you want to connect with other recreational athletes? Or maybe youre just looking for someone to motivate and do sports with you? actinate gives you all the info you need in order to do the sports you love with others, simple and easy.

With actinate you can:

- See all sports activities and groups in your area

- Create a detailed sports profile and connect to other athletes that match your skill level

- Find and join activities

- Create your own activities and find athletes to join in

- Find over 10,000 courts of all different sports types and add courts not yet registered

No more need to call around to organize who is coming out to play ball. No more need for a chat group that gets spammed regularly with sports-unrelated content. Any activity-related info that needs to be passed on can be communicated via the comment function on the activities page and all participants will be notified.

Also:

actinate is free of charge. Your privacy is our top priority

actinate is for you and your surroundings find sports offers no matter where you are

We are open for all your questions, suggestions or problems regarding our App. You can reach us via email at:

support@actinate.com

Connect to like-minded athletes now and arrange your sports life around your daily schedule, simple and easy, with actinate.

