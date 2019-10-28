X

achu is a predictive health platform that tracks your vital patterns to warn you of impending future illnesses, using its patent pending algorithm.

achu analyzes the trends in your wearable and geo-data to alert you days before the on-set of a cold or flu. Using its worldwide patent pending algorithm, achu analyzes the core factors that play a crucial role in the health of your unique immune system. Combining machine learning and pattern recognition, achu will discover what personal health and environmental patterns make you sick.

Need help getting started? Click this link: https://www.achu.health/getting-started/

