A COMMUNITY FOR CONSCIOUS CONSUMERS

Join a diverse social community of vegans and non-vegans changing the world, one vegan dish & product review at a time.

With nearly 100,000 reviews of vegan dishes at restaurants ranging from fully vegan to even steakhouses. abillionveg is the largest directory of cruelty-free products, everything from food to cosmetics and fashion!

abillionveg makes it easy for you to plan your next meal locally or when traveling. Find vegan options near you and filter results by cuisines, categories, distance, prices, and ratings!

Review vegan options, whether thats a dish at a restaurant, vegan options from your grocer, or even that cruelty-free beauty product or shoe you adore. Every review helps people around the world live more sustainably, influences businesses and supports animal welfare.

Create a following and engage with other members, restaurants and brands from around the world. Be inspired!

OUR IMPACT

For every review of a vegan dish or product, abillionveg donates US $1 to your choice of one of our over 30 animal rescue partners in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Australia, Singapore and more.

We also share reviews thousands of times every month with businesses, to nudge them to improve and offer more amazing vegan options. Post private feedback to businesses and use the "Poke" feature to drive demand for plant-based options!

abillionveg makes a plant-based lifestyle easier, healthier and fun!

DISCOVER & POST VEGAN FOOD OR PRODUCT REVIEWS

- Use the interactive map to find vegan dishes that have been reviewed. Post reviews in your area so they appear on the map and help others find vegan options in your area.

- Search vegan options by cuisine, type of food, brand or restaurant. Also search for cruelty-free products ranging from packaged food, cosmetics and fashion.

- Filter vegan options by type, rating, price, & distance.

POST REVIEWS AND SUPPORT ANIMAL RESCUE

- abillionveg partners with 30+ animal welfare and vegan initiatives around the world, including groups like Mercy for Animals and Sea Shepherd. Create life-changing impact every time you post a review!

- Post vegan dish reviews from any vegan or non-vegan restaurant in the world, or post reviews of vegan, cruelty-free products! Every 10 reviews with photos unlocks a $10 donation that you direct to any of our partners.

BUILD A COMMUNITY FOR CHANGE

- Build your feed & following. Follow and engage members, brands, restaurants, and hashtags. Inspire and be inspired!

- Think a business can do better? Post a review and poke them on the app! Your feedback is shared directly with business owners and helps create more vegan options and sustainability.

MAKE EATING VEGAN EASY

- Get access to hundreds of vegan recipes from the community for free.

- Eating locally or traveling? Use the interactive map to see reviews and photos of vegan food from restaurants in a specific location so you know what the options are and what to order!

- Find vegan dishes even in non-vegan restaurants! With the ability to discover dishes anywhere, you won't be limited to just vegan or vegetarian restaurants anymore!

Visit us: https://www.abillionveg.com

Follow us: https://instagram.com/abillionveg

Claim your business: https://business.abillionveg.com