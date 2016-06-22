Icon of program: -A-

-A- for iOS

By Suparat KhotprathumFreeUser Rating

Key Details of -A-

  • The excitement of actual casinos now on your phone to play whenever you want. Just tap to spin! This is -A- Slots plays just like a dream - Easy to...
  • Last updated on 6/22/2016
  • There have been 4 updates
  • Virus scan status:

    Clean (it's extremely likely that this software program is clean)

Enlarged image for -A-

Developer's Description

By Suparat Khotprathum
The excitement of actual casinos now on your phone to play whenever you want. Just tap to spin! This is -A- Slots plays just like a dream - Easy to...
The excitement of actual casinos now on your phone to play whenever you want. Just tap to spin! This is -A- Slots plays just like a dream - Easy to understand, big wins and amazing bonuses! FEATURES: FREE starter coins Slots Auto Spin Selecting Amount Bet Enhanced with stunning Retina Graphics BUY More Coins########### DOWNLOAD FREE NOW!! ###################

Explore More

Full Specifications

GENERAL
Release
November 21, 2014
Latest update
June 22, 2016
Version
1.0
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Platform
iOS
Operating System
iOS 12.1.2
Additional Requirements
Compatible with: iphone3gs, iphone3gs, iphone3gs, iphone4, iphone4, iphone4, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipodtouchfourthgen, ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad2wifi, ipad23g, ipad23g, ipad23g, iphone4s, iphone4s, iphone4s, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, ipadthirdgen4g, iphone5, iphone5, iphone5, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipodtouchfifthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadfourthgen4g, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g, ipadmini4g
POPULARITY
Total Downloads
0
Downloads Last Week
0

Related Software