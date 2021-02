"a new life" is a slice-of-life, bittersweet visual novel about connection and letting go.

It's your classic love story: Meet, marry, grow old.

But when your loved one hurts you, what do you do?

Is it better to love and be hurt, than never love at all?

Features:

- 5 endings

- 40 to 90 minutes of playtime

- Original art and story

- Original soundtrack

- Translated in French, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese, Japanese

Enjoy!