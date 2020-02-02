Inspired by the works of The Light Phone, a decluttered launcher brings the smartphone functionality you need in a simple and elegant format, based on the philosophy of minimalism. Oh, and by the way, its all free.
FEATURES
- Swipe up to search any app
- Swipe down to search the internet
- Swipe left & right to open custom apps
- Quick access to calendar & clock apps
- Four application slots for quick opening
- Double tap to access the free dark mode
- Hold anywhere to access launcher settings
