Inspired by the works of The Light Phone, a decluttered launcher brings the smartphone functionality you need in a simple and elegant format, based on the philosophy of minimalism. Oh, and by the way, its all free.

FEATURES

- Swipe up to search any app

- Swipe down to search the internet

- Swipe left & right to open custom apps

- Quick access to calendar & clock apps

- Four application slots for quick opening

- Double tap to access the free dark mode

- Hold anywhere to access launcher settings