X

a decluttered launcher - minimalism & productivity (Early Access) for Android

By declutter Free

Developer's Description

By declutter

Inspired by the works of The Light Phone, a decluttered launcher brings the smartphone functionality you need in a simple and elegant format, based on the philosophy of minimalism. Oh, and by the way, its all free.

FEATURES

- Swipe up to search any app

- Swipe down to search the internet

- Swipe left & right to open custom apps

- Quick access to calendar & clock apps

- Four application slots for quick opening

- Double tap to access the free dark mode

- Hold anywhere to access launcher settings

Full Specifications

What's new in version beta3

General

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version beta3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft Word

Free
The trusted Word app lets you create, edit, view, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Word

Microsoft Outlook

Free
Meet Outlook for Android, the app that helps millions of users connect all their email accounts, calendars and files in one convenient spot.
Android
Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Excel

Free
The powerful Excel spreadsheet app lets you create, view, edit, and share your files with others quickly and easily.
Android
Microsoft Excel

Dropbox

Free
Bring teams, content, and tools together within globally connected collaboration workspace for media.
Android
Dropbox

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping