Zzzz_Clock for iOS

By Mike Hughes Free

An attractive analog clock with easy to use mood light

Use the toolbar or slider to adjust the speed of the changing colours

Tap the buttons to: stop | slower | slightly slower | slightly faster | faster

Tap the clock to announce the current time

Hold the clock to show time announcement menu - choose 12, 3, 6 , 9

CAUTION:

This app is able to display bright, flashing colours

If you suffer from photo-sensitive epilepsy please use with care

Release January 4, 2020
Date Added January 4, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPad.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
