An attractive analog clock with easy to use mood light

Use the toolbar or slider to adjust the speed of the changing colours

Tap the buttons to: stop | slower | slightly slower | slightly faster | faster

Tap the clock to announce the current time

Hold the clock to show time announcement menu - choose 12, 3, 6 , 9

CAUTION:

This app is able to display bright, flashing colours

If you suffer from photo-sensitive epilepsy please use with care