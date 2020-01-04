An attractive analog clock with easy to use mood light
Use the toolbar or slider to adjust the speed of the changing colours
Tap the buttons to: stop | slower | slightly slower | slightly faster | faster
Tap the clock to announce the current time
Hold the clock to show time announcement menu - choose 12, 3, 6 , 9
CAUTION:
This app is able to display bright, flashing colours
If you suffer from photo-sensitive epilepsy please use with care
