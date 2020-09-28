Join or Sign In

Zoom Guid 2020 & Video calling & conferencing for Android

By recoder Free

Developer's Description

By recoder

This is useful guide for Zoom cloud meeting application

How to use Zoom on your mobile device or PC.

Zoom is a cloud-based conferencing solution that provides both video conferencing and screen share capabilities. Zoom can be used for meetings among individuals or to conduct interviews for potential

hires. Zoom is similar to WebEx, GoToMeeting, Adobe Connect and Blackboard Collaborate and should

be familiar to you if you have used any of these products. This guide will help you conduct successful

Zoom meetings from your desktop or mobile device.

- You can use Zoom to participate in or host video meetings on your computer or mobile device.

- Zoom is a video conferencing service used by companies and universities for remote communication.

- The service is similar to competitors such as Google Hangout, BlueJeans, and Skype.

Its basic functions include the ability to chat and call individual contacts, as well as schedule meetings for future events.

This is guide for Zoom cloud meeting application

Disclaimer:

* Our company does not have any relation with zoom.us or any other one.

* This app complies with US Copyright law guidelines of "fair use".

If you feel that there is a direct copyright or trademark violation that doesn't follow within the "fair use" guidelines, please contact us.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.3

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 5.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
