Zoo animals are always favorite of little girls & boys, they are so colorful & adorable that some kids make them their pets, they feed them give them spa sleep with them, take them out for a walk and show them to their friends. This jungle doctor girls game will be like a dream coming true for them.

In this zoo world animals simulator game kids will be helping the trapped animals like monkey, lion, zebra, Giraffe & elephant in the jungle in various scenarios. You as a ambulance doctor will find them using ambulance helicopter and will take them to the hospital setup in jungle for first aid. Kids will have best jungle adventure by taking a trip to the zoo on helicopter and rescuing them on emergency basis.

Levels of zoo animals rescue game for kids.

1- search the trapped animal

2- give the animal a spa in wash salon to make clean & ready for the vet doctor

3- external examination and treatment with surgery tools in jungle doctor clinic

4- delicious fruits meal for the hospital patients

5- sending them back to normal life

Play our other free games & doctor games rate us give your feedback.