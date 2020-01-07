X

Zoo Rescue Emergency Doctor - Safari pet vet doctor & salon spa game for kids girls & boys for iOS

By Kamran haider Free

Developer's Description

Zoo animals are always favorite of little girls & boys, they are so colorful & adorable that some kids make them their pets, they feed them give them spa sleep with them, take them out for a walk and show them to their friends. This jungle doctor girls game will be like a dream coming true for them.

In this zoo world animals simulator game kids will be helping the trapped animals like monkey, lion, zebra, Giraffe & elephant in the jungle in various scenarios. You as a ambulance doctor will find them using ambulance helicopter and will take them to the hospital setup in jungle for first aid. Kids will have best jungle adventure by taking a trip to the zoo on helicopter and rescuing them on emergency basis.

Levels of zoo animals rescue game for kids.

1- search the trapped animal

2- give the animal a spa in wash salon to make clean & ready for the vet doctor

3- external examination and treatment with surgery tools in jungle doctor clinic

4- delicious fruits meal for the hospital patients

5- sending them back to normal life

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
