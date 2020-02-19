Create your own dream zoo with dozens of adorable animals by matching mahjong puzzles!

Build spacious home for animals, start with baby panda! And make your zoo visitor-friendly with cafes, fountain, flower garden, restaurants, grocery store, flowers store, staffs' apartments, flower shops etc. Learning about all cute species of animals in worldwide and master your zoo!

Are you ready for a crazy wild ride?! Prepare to see the tallest giraffe, the cutest panda, your favorite lions?!

GAME FEATURES

Best relaxing gameplay: matching mojang solitaire tiles to complete challenging puzzles!

Earn as much coins as you can and restore the animal zoo, master coin to build the best animal zoo ever

Unlock more areas to welcome more animals, design your own zoo the way you like

Upgrade your animal enclosures, breed them in time, decorate area!

Power up your game experience with helpful magic boosters: bombs, shuffle, fireworks. Complete unique tasks and win rewards

Exciting daily/weekly events: surprise you every day!

HIGHLIGHTS

New goals, power-ups, and obstacles give mahjongg a new twist

Challenging flipping mahjong puzzles: keep your mind sharp

Stunning graphics and original oriental mojang gameplay

Great fit if you love puzzles, mahjong solitaire, tripeaks solitaire, jigsaw puzzles, mayong and other brain teaser games

Enjoy impressive 3D graphics that help bring the story - as well as the vast environments, cute animals, and your dream park - to life.

Animal theme park: unlock animal living areas. More animals zones are coming soon!

Welcome your tourists and zoo visitors with passion & enthusiasm. Now start your own mahjong animal journey, great to beat all mojang levels!

PS: Zoo Mania is free shanghai mahjong games mixed animal zoo building games, though some in-game items can also be purchased for real money.