Zombies don't run, but you should !
Your ride is broken, but who needs a car if you can run at 35 miles per hour.
Survive on the road full of low-poly zombies and face (literally) an even greater enemy along the way - a polymer concrete blockades.
The game contains 3 fun and intense levels
Bloody Highway - run as far as you can or until you reach a floating-point number limit which the game engine can't handle.
Prison Outbreak - test your fighting skills and a baseball bat durability.
The Falling Dead - zombies on the roof - you know what to do.
Coming soon:
- new weapons
- new characters
- new levels
- new controls scheme
- and more !