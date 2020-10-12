Join or Sign In

Zombies Don't Run for Android

By Quantized Bit Free

Developer's Description

By Quantized Bit

Zombies don't run, but you should !

Your ride is broken, but who needs a car if you can run at 35 miles per hour.

Survive on the road full of low-poly zombies and face (literally) an even greater enemy along the way - a polymer concrete blockades.

The game contains 3 fun and intense levels

Bloody Highway - run as far as you can or until you reach a floating-point number limit which the game engine can't handle.

Prison Outbreak - test your fighting skills and a baseball bat durability.

The Falling Dead - zombies on the roof - you know what to do.

Coming soon:

- new weapons

- new characters

- new levels

- new controls scheme

- and more !

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.2

General

Release October 12, 2020
Date Added October 12, 2020
Version 1.2.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

