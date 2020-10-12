Zombies don't run, but you should !

Your ride is broken, but who needs a car if you can run at 35 miles per hour.

Survive on the road full of low-poly zombies and face (literally) an even greater enemy along the way - a polymer concrete blockades.

The game contains 3 fun and intense levels

Bloody Highway - run as far as you can or until you reach a floating-point number limit which the game engine can't handle.

Prison Outbreak - test your fighting skills and a baseball bat durability.

The Falling Dead - zombies on the roof - you know what to do.

Coming soon:

- new weapons

- new characters

- new levels

- new controls scheme

- and more !