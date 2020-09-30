Join or Sign In

Zombies 2 Songs & Video for Android

By Punpunsuta

Developer's Description

By Punpunsuta

Listen to songs from Zombies 2 through this application at will. Contains many songs from Zombies 2 followed by lyrics, which allow you to sing while singing. There is also a video from Zombies 2 that is updated all the time. There are also wallpapers for you to set on your smartphone. This application is very easy to use and its light.

This is not an official application, made by Zombies 2 fans. All content in this application is not affiliated, not disposori specifically by any company. All copyrights and trademarks are owned by their respective owners.







Release September 30, 2020

Version 1.0.1



Operating Systems Android
Requires Android 4.3 and up







