Zombie Legends is a crazy Zombie war game with more than 90 challenging levels and they are added regularly. You will play as an army guarding the Shelter which is a refuge for humans who have survived from the world that was attacked by Zombies. Develop your fortress and shoot every zombies that come!! Do not let zombies reach your home. Defend your home with all costs.

Be ready to beat the zombies with the best strategy

- Shoot with different guns by tapping the screen.

- Drag and drop the explosives onto the zombies.

- Switch between weapons during the action!.

- Do not use noisy gun during night battle.

GREAT CHALLENGES

More than 25 types of zombies are ready to wait for you. There are walking and flying zombies.

Every zombies have a unique physical appearance and some of them have abilities that can give you a lot of troubles.

With increasing levels, zombies will be stronger, and they will be more aggressives at night.

Be careful with zombies coming out due to noise.

Game features:

> More than 90 challenge levels.

> Strong weapons and guns. Upgrading the weapon system can make your weapons stronger and help you more easily survive in this game.

> Strong defensive gear and various items that will help you survive.

> Different types of zombies, fast, dangerous, and strong bosses.

> Kill zombies to get Coin and Gold. Use it to upgrade your defense and manage your castle.

> Collect various free items at a certain level.

> You can get additional bonuses by viewing advertisements.

Observe your opponents on the zombie list. Get ready to survive in the best strategy in this defense game.

Zombie Legends will not stop giving you a pleasant playing experience. Not only do you need a good strategy at every levels, but also the ability to manage the use of weapons and resources wisely.

Dont be afraid to die! Be a wise and strong leader!.

Remember that your primary mission is to survive. Come on! Lets begin the journey to save the world!.

DOWNLOAD NOW & PLAY!

Zombie Legends is a free game, with the option to purchase items to help you progress through the levels faster and easier.

****************************************************