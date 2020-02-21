Zombi Granny V2.1: Horror Scary MOD is about a mysterious house which is processed by an evil and an old lady branny granny. No one has seen this scary lady granny for so long. But it is noticed that the house lights turned On and Off occasionally.

Some people have heard screams from the inside the branny fnap house. Evil barbi lady is an expert in black bug magic. She has kept miraculous souls of the people in different objects. Your aim is to release these miraculous scary souls. You need to find all souls inside granny house mod and make sure granny branny super lady does not catch you. Otherwise you will suffer the same.

Features of Zombi Granny V2.1: Horror Scary MOD :

- High Quality 3D Graphics!

- Amazing Sounds!

- Smooth and Easy Controls!

- Interesting activities!

- Direction map and Hints!

- Addictive