Parents can install this app to find out classes in various fields such as ARTS (music/dance/painting), SPORTS (soccer/tennis/swimming), and EDUCATION (schools/colleges/coaching/training). Detailed information about the businesses, their address, and their phone number will be displayed for each business. Parents can express interest in any business using SMS or Call option. The business owner would get these SMS and can choose to contact the parent.

Business owners can CLAIM their business by providing necessary details and upon verification they will get a full fledged CRM to manage their students. This enables a business owner to do the following

1) Get New Leads - students who discover the school can connect via SMS

2) Student & Class Management - school can add classes and students in each class

3) School updates- school can send instant messages to all students via the feeds

4) Faculty showcase - schools can share bio data of all faculty

5) Photo /Video Gallery - schools can share pictures/ youtube videos of events with parents

6) Mobile Store - schools can publish any item/goods to sell such as tickets or apparels

7) Fee Collection - schools can receive payments from students

8) Fundraising - schools can receive funds from patrons and alumni on specific events

9) Courses - sell pay&watch courses

Get New Leads

Zoho Classes solves the most important business problem for small and medium businesses who are in the education segment - Getting new leads without spending much. By making it easy for parents and students to DISCOVER classes nearby and making it easy for them to connect via SMS/ CHAT/ CALL, classesApp helps businesses get new leads. There is no fee associated for this feature and nearly 10 Million places are included by default in the app. You can browse across any country/ state/ city/ zip code as you want.

Student & Class Management

Once account is taken schools can start adding classes in the app and start adding students into each class. There is no limitation as to how many classes can be added or how many students can be added. Once a student is added a login is generated for the student/parent automatically. Attendance can be updated for classes.

Share School Updates Via Feed

Schools can now leverage the power of social media type feeds and share information about school admissions, awards, functions and ceremonies via the feeds. Each feed will be notified to the respective class student. Feeds can be used for VOTING, send RSVP/ Acknowledge invites. You can attach photos, youtube videos, and PDF in the feeds.

Faculty Showcase

Schools can add the bio-data of their teaching staff so that parents/students can see and appreciate the capabilities and skill sets of the teachers.

Photo / Video Gallery

Students can now cherish the moments at school. Schools can upload photos of all events in a secure manner with students. Youtube channel of the school can also be included. Top videos from the schools will be showcased in global view worldwide.

Mobile Store

Schools that offer tickets or merchandise for sale can now publish those items in the mobile store in the app itself. It can list products with description, take payments, and pass on the order details to any other order processing app in the background.

Fee Collection

Schools can now collect fees securely and painlessly. Any number of fees can be created and associated with classes/students. Once a fee is created and associated with a class/student the respective students get notified immediately. Students will be charged late payments automatically if it is set. Reminders will be sent accordingly.

Courses

Pay&View courses that are created by the school can be uploaded in the app. Any one from any part of the world can buy these courses giving extra revenue for school.

Payments through UPI, CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS, NETBANKING, & Wallets are supported for India. CREDIT CARDs and DEBIT CARDS are supported for rest of the world countries.