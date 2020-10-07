Investing shouldnt be a challenge for anyone.

For those learning how to invest, they should be given the right tools and resources to do so. For those experienced in managing their investments, an all-in-one solution is coveted and convenient for growth.

Introducing Zinvest, a trading platform that provides a frictionless experience for investors.

With $0 trading fees, $0 management fees, and $0 deposit minimums, we give you the instruments to build your portfolio and become successful with your financial growth.

Download Zinvest and simplify your investing and trading experience today.

Enjoy Fee-Free Services, Anytime and Anywhere

- Trade securities and assets with no trading fees.

- Effectively manage your account with zero management fees.

- Open an account easily with no minimum deposits.

Reward Yourself by Investing in Companies You Believe In

- Invest your wealth into successful businesses that you respect.

- Jump into investment opportunities varying from Stocks, ETFs, and ADRs.

- Diversify your portfolio and invest into stock pools & international companies.

Keep Up with Latest Stock Market, Financial, and Business News

- Access a devoted news section for market updates and business reports.

- Stay informed with investment notifications delivered right to your mobile device.

- Get stock market insights directly from industry-leading experts.

Find Accurate National Market Quotes Faster Than Ever

- Gather accurate market data from 13 international exchanges.

- Utilize a catalog of transaction records and data analytics.

- Request and receive market-leading quotes in real-time.

Dedicated Security That Protects Your Data and Identity

- Securely store and manage your account through advanced privacy protection.

- Prevent any suspicious account activity with two-factor authentication.

- Invest confidently with bank authentication and account notifications.