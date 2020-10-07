Sign in to add and modify your software
Investing shouldnt be a challenge for anyone.
For those learning how to invest, they should be given the right tools and resources to do so. For those experienced in managing their investments, an all-in-one solution is coveted and convenient for growth.
Introducing Zinvest, a trading platform that provides a frictionless experience for investors.
With $0 trading fees, $0 management fees, and $0 deposit minimums, we give you the instruments to build your portfolio and become successful with your financial growth.
Download Zinvest and simplify your investing and trading experience today.
Enjoy Fee-Free Services, Anytime and Anywhere
- Trade securities and assets with no trading fees.
- Effectively manage your account with zero management fees.
- Open an account easily with no minimum deposits.
Reward Yourself by Investing in Companies You Believe In
- Invest your wealth into successful businesses that you respect.
- Jump into investment opportunities varying from Stocks, ETFs, and ADRs.
- Diversify your portfolio and invest into stock pools & international companies.
Keep Up with Latest Stock Market, Financial, and Business News
- Access a devoted news section for market updates and business reports.
- Stay informed with investment notifications delivered right to your mobile device.
- Get stock market insights directly from industry-leading experts.
Find Accurate National Market Quotes Faster Than Ever
- Gather accurate market data from 13 international exchanges.
- Utilize a catalog of transaction records and data analytics.
- Request and receive market-leading quotes in real-time.
Dedicated Security That Protects Your Data and Identity
- Securely store and manage your account through advanced privacy protection.
- Prevent any suspicious account activity with two-factor authentication.
- Invest confidently with bank authentication and account notifications.