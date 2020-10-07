Join or Sign In

Zinvest - Trade Stocks&ETFs for iOS

By Zinvest Global Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Zinvest Global Limited

Investing shouldnt be a challenge for anyone.

For those learning how to invest, they should be given the right tools and resources to do so. For those experienced in managing their investments, an all-in-one solution is coveted and convenient for growth.

Introducing Zinvest, a trading platform that provides a frictionless experience for investors.

With $0 trading fees, $0 management fees, and $0 deposit minimums, we give you the instruments to build your portfolio and become successful with your financial growth.

Download Zinvest and simplify your investing and trading experience today.

Enjoy Fee-Free Services, Anytime and Anywhere

- Trade securities and assets with no trading fees.

- Effectively manage your account with zero management fees.

- Open an account easily with no minimum deposits.

Reward Yourself by Investing in Companies You Believe In

- Invest your wealth into successful businesses that you respect.

- Jump into investment opportunities varying from Stocks, ETFs, and ADRs.

- Diversify your portfolio and invest into stock pools & international companies.

Keep Up with Latest Stock Market, Financial, and Business News

- Access a devoted news section for market updates and business reports.

- Stay informed with investment notifications delivered right to your mobile device.

- Get stock market insights directly from industry-leading experts.

Find Accurate National Market Quotes Faster Than Ever

- Gather accurate market data from 13 international exchanges.

- Utilize a catalog of transaction records and data analytics.

- Request and receive market-leading quotes in real-time.

Dedicated Security That Protects Your Data and Identity

- Securely store and manage your account through advanced privacy protection.

- Prevent any suspicious account activity with two-factor authentication.

- Invest confidently with bank authentication and account notifications.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.9.20

General

Release October 7, 2020
Date Added October 7, 2020
Version 1.9.20

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
