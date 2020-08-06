ZeroVPN is a virtual private network which allows you to encrypt personal information and protect access to your data. Our VPN system allows you to be on the Internet privately and not be exposed to any danger.

Advantages of ZeroVPN:

- Free access (contains ads);

- Free Premium access for 3 days (no ads, faster connection);

- No authorization (no login and password);

- One-click-access to the VPN;

- Automatic connection to the nearest VPN point.

Full access to web resources, social networks and applications

ZeroVPN can provide secure and anonymous connection, you can connect to a VPN at school, office and even while traveling. Enjoy watching your favorite movies on Netflix or stay in touch with your friends on Instagram and Facebook anonymously. ZeroVPN also allows you to broadcast, e.g. on Youtube, from anywhere in the world.

Browsing sites anonymously

Get free anonymously access to all resources with ZeroVPN. Use anonymously social networks, online cinemas and social networks. Your IP address will be replaced with a new one, which will hide your data and geolocation.

Data encryption and protection of your device

ZeroVPN will prevent unauthorized access to your device. This is often the case when using public networks, Wi-Fi, 4G and questionable Internet providers. Connection happens the same way as when you are using a free proxy server, but with data encryption. Third parties cannot get access of your passwords and personal data. Hackers wont be able to harm you or your personal data.

Stable and high speed data transfer with VPN

Quickly and without interruptions - this is how ZeroVPN works! We can achieve this by connecting you to the nearest server. Such connection algorithm guarantees higher speed compared to other systems.

* Privacy Policy: https://zerovpn-app.com/privacy

* Terms of use: https://zerovpn-app.com/terms

We regularly update our application and VPN servers around the world, adding new countries to connect.

To contact us, use the mail: info@zerovpn-app.com