Zero/Sum for iOS

By Sean Kearney $1.99

Developer's Description

By Sean Kearney

On the eve of discovering a mathematical cure for cancer, your mentor, Professor Claire Liddy, is murdered.

Fortunately, before she died, the Professor was able to erase many of the plus and minus signs with her bloody hands, saving the cure from falling into the hands of her killers.

Now it is up to you to fill back in the missing parts of the equation and resolve your professor's cure. It's up to you to cure cancer -- AGAIN!

(It's a comedy).

FEATURES

- A completely UNIQUE and ORIGINAL puzzle game!

- Puzzle gameplay that will make you feel and look SMART!

- A thrilling, 80s ACTION MOVIE-inspired storyline!

- Full motion video GREEN SCREEN cinematics! With REAL human ACTORS!

- NO mention of CANDY or CUPCAKES or sweets of any kind in the story at all!

- A variety of different puzzle types and mechanics to keep things FRESH (melting puzzles, number puzzles, and so much more)!

- A Daily Challenge Mode featuring 10 NEW puzzles EVERY DAY!

- Time Trial mode - try to beat your best time on RANDOM PUZZLES!

- Completely INDEPENDENTLY developed and published! (Support your local punk band)!

I ignored my newborn child to make this game, please ignore yours to play it!*

*Note: I worked on the game every night after my son fell asleep, there is nothing more important to me than being a father. That being said, this game is a CLOSE second. Like neck and neck, really.

version 2.0.6

December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
2.0.6

iOS
Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

0
0
