Zero Equity - Startup & Business Funding App for Android

Zero Equity

Developer's Description

By Zero Equity

Fast and Simple, Zero Equity Funding.

We help startups and small business owners secure the best funding they can qualify for, without giving up equity.

One application to get all available options. No upfront costs. No obligation.

Receive up to $500k in funding.

Choose from all of your available options.

Easy application that doesn't affect your credit score.

Knowledgeable advisors with a data-driven process.

It may sound like this is too good to be true; but in reality, the outcome of our program isn't fictitious. It's just the simple operation of experience, a specialized understanding of this process and a great deal of hard work.

How it works

Fill out our brief application about your business needs.

Chat with a senior funding advisor to explore options.

Choose from every potential funding source.

Receive funding in 10-21 business days.

Apply Today!

Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.1

General

Release September 10, 2020
Date Added September 10, 2020
Version 1.0.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

