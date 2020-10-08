Join or Sign In

Zen Car 2.0 for iOS

By Zen Car Free

Developer's Description

By Zen Car

Zen Car is a shared mobility platform giving you access to our electric cars in Brussels and Hasselt, and also to shared cars within your company.

How to access our public network?

- Download our app

- Register via the app

- Book and ride!

Info and prices on: www.zencar.eu/en/individuals/

How to access your company's shared vehicles?

Send us the contact info of your company and we will call your fleet manager to present our services!

More information on www.zencar.eu

NB: This application replaces the "Zen Car" and "Zen Car - Corporate car sharing" applications

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.06

General

Release October 8, 2020
Date Added October 8, 2020
Version 2.06

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

