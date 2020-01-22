X

Get the most affordable rides in the city and experience ZIROs cutting-edge features:

Enjoy the lowest rates compared to other rideshare apps

Passengers can choose drivers based on their public profile

ZIRO partners with WeForest to plant a tree for every five trips you take

Game-changing technology to locate your driver

Onboard entertainment system: watch trending videos or listen to the hottest music

Extended SF Bay Area service coming soon

Why drive and get stuck in traffic or pay expensive fares, when you can now book

affordable rides with ZIRO.

Want to avoid surge pricing? ZIRO has the solution. The first 1,000 riders who get a

monthly subscription plan will get zero surge pricing for one year, provided they renew

their plan monthly.

With ZIRO, riders can enjoy the convenience of choosing drivers based on their public

profile. Riders can know what drivers do on a full-time basis other than being a part-time

rideshare driver.

Aside from being 100% carbon neutral, ZIRO will plant a tree for every five trips

completed by a rider.

The ZIRO app features some groundbreaking features such as Augmented Reality (AR)

maps and live streaming dash video from the drivers' webcams, making it easier for

riders and drivers to find each other. Advanced telematics technology improves overall

driver performance making every ride safer.

